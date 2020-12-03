Home

Stephen (Bert)
Sayers
Passed away peacefully
on the 17th November 2020.
He was 94 years old.

Much loved husband of Elizabeth (Betty), father of Stephen and Peter,
father-in-law to Jane and Kaye
and grandfather to
Naomi, Nicola, Scott and Luke.

He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date for friends and family.

Donations in his memory for the British Heart Foundation and/or the Alzheimer's Society may be made via www.freemanbrothers.co.uk/remember
Published in West Sussex County Times on Dec. 3, 2020
