Terrence Lane Notice
LANE
Terrence John
Passed away on the
24th February 2020, aged 85.

He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.

Funeral service to take place at 11:00 a.m. on
Friday 20th March 2020 at
Our Lady of England Catholic Church, Storrington.

No flowers by request please
but donations, if desired, can be sent in Terrence's memory to Chestnut Tree House,
St Barnabas House or
Action for Children c/o
H. D. Tribe Ltd,
130 Broadwater Road,
Worthing, BN14 8HU
Tel: 01903 234516
or online at
www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in West Sussex County Times on Mar. 12, 2020
