Tony Bell

Tony Bell Notice
TONY
BELL
Passed away peacefully at
East Surrey Hospital on the
19th August 2020 after
a long illness, aged 91.

Much loved husband of the late Enid , dear dad to Tony and Phil, much loved father-in-law to Dee, dearly loved grandad to
Craig and Adam and
loving brother to Maureen.

He will be very sadly missed.

A private family service will be held at Worthing Crematorium.

Donations, if desired to the
British Heart Foundation via www.
freemanbrothers.co.uk/remember
Published in West Sussex County Times on Sept. 3, 2020
