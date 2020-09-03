|
TONY
BELL
Passed away peacefully at
East Surrey Hospital on the
19th August 2020 after
a long illness, aged 91.
Much loved husband of the late Enid , dear dad to Tony and Phil, much loved father-in-law to Dee, dearly loved grandad to
Craig and Adam and
loving brother to Maureen.
He will be very sadly missed.
A private family service will be held at Worthing Crematorium.
Donations, if desired to the
British Heart Foundation via www.
freemanbrothers.co.uk/remember
Published in West Sussex County Times on Sept. 3, 2020