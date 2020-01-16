|
Ferry
Val Passed away in the
County Hospital Brighton, on the 21st December 2019, aged 79 years. Beloved Wife, Mum and Gran.
Val was much loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Val's funeral service will take place
at Woodvale Crematorium, Brighton on 23rd January 2020 at 2.30pm.
No flowers please, donations if desired to Cancer Research UK
c/o Henfield Funeral Services,
The Old Bell, High Street,
Henfield, BN5 9HN
Tel:- 01273 494688.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Jan. 16, 2020