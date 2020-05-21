|
Valerie
Cole
Valerie passed away peacefully on Friday 8th May 2020, aged 87 years.
She will be greatly missed by
her sister Pamela, Children, Grandchildren and everyone
that knew and loved her.
A resident of Southwater and Horsham for over 55 years,
working for Abbey National until retirement and then opening and running Coles Restaurant with her late husband Jeffrey and
her youngest daughter.
A private family funeral will be held, followed by a Celebration of Life service at a later date.
Family flowers only, however donations if desired, to Cancer Research UK, via www.
freemanbrothers.co.uk/remember
Published in West Sussex County Times on May 21, 2020