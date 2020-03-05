|
Cunningham
Valerie Ann 24/05/1951 - 13/02/2020
Val slipped away from us
on 13th February 2020 in
St Catherine's Hospice.
Val was an inspiration to all in
her courageous battle, love of
life and selfless nature.
She leaves a huge gap in the lives of all who knew and loved her and will be deeply missed.
The funeral will take place at
St Peter's Church, Cowfold on Monday 16th March at midday.
Dress code - be colourful like Val.
Family flowers only. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to
St Catherine's Hospice and sent to the funeral director:
Dandelion Farewells, Billingshurst Road, Wisborough Green,
West Sussex. RH14 0DY.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Mar. 5, 2020