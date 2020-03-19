|
|
|
VALERIE ANN
EPPS Sadly passed away peacefully
on 3rd March 2020,
at Petworth Cottage.
Much loved wife of the late Ron Epps, mother of Clare and Mark, grandmother, sister and aunt.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
The funeral will take place at Worthing Crematorium,
Muntham Chapel on
Thursday 26th March at 2.00pm.
Donations if desired to
Macmillan Cancer Support and Petworth Cottage Nursing Home via www.freemanbrothers.co.uk/
remember
Published in West Sussex County Times on Mar. 19, 2020