Fitzsimmons Vic, Our beloved Husband, Dad and Grandad, aged 79, sadly passed away peacefully at home after a short illness on the 26th November 2020 with his family by his side. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral will take place at Worthing Crematorium on the 17th December. Due to limited numbers at the Crematorium if anyone wishes to pay their respects, he will be making his last journey from his home at 9.00am on the 17th December. Please come and say goodbye. Flowers to Freeman Brothers, Horsham or donations to St Catherine's Hospice via www.freemanbrothers.co.uk/remember
Published in West Sussex County Times on Dec. 3, 2020
