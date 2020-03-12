|
DENMAN Victor
Passed away at Horsham Hospital on 5th March 2020, aged 96.
Beloved husband of the late Dorothy Denman. Loving father to Margaret, Angela and Simon. Father-in-law to David and Lynda and grandfather and great grandfather.
His Funeral service will be at Worthing Crematorium on Friday 3rd April at 12:40pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to The League of Friends of Horsham Hospital and Macmillan Cancer Support via www.freemanbrothers.co.uk/remember
