Victor Pratt

Victor John
Victor John
Pratt
Passed away peacefully
on 2nd October 2020.

Originally from Rusper, lived most of his life in Broadbridge Heath where his local community involvement spanned
many decades.

Beloved husband to Brenda.
Much cherished father to
Steven, Tracy and David.
Loving grandad, great grandad
and brother.

He will be dearly missed by
all who knew him.

Donations in Vic's memory
may be made to the
Alzheimer's Society
via www.
freemanbrothers.co.uk/remember
Published in West Sussex County Times on Oct. 22, 2020
