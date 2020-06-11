|
|
|
JEANS Wilfred Walter Died 31st May 2020, aged 88,
at St Barnabas Hospice, Worthing.
Beloved husband of Pat,
much loved father to Stephen, Andrea, Christopher
and Paul, stepfather to Richard, grandfather
and great grandfather.
Worked for Somerset & Dorset Railway
and British Rail.
The family would like to thank
the staff at St Barnabas Hospice
for their care in his final days.
A private family funeral will be held at
Worthing Crematorium on Thursday 18th June.
Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired,
can be sent in Wilfred's memory to
St Barnabas House via https://wilfredjeans.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in West Sussex County Times on June 11, 2020