AARON "AC" COLEMAN, 50, of Cedar Grove went home to be with the Lord on November 16, 2019.
He had a long career in trucking hauling coal and over the road. He never missed an opportunity to make someone laugh or put a smile on their face. He was a Christian and attended The Church of God.
He is survived by his son Jared (Maria) Coleman, daughter Markayla Dinkel, grandson Jace Allen Whitt, parents Earl and Linda (Knight) Coleman, brothers DeWayne (Tami) Coleman, Dale (Gerri) Coleman, Wesley (Amanda) Coleman, sister Melinda Coleman and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m., Thursday, November 21st at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, 600 Old Fort St., Cedar Grove, WV with the Rev. Walter Lofton officiating. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery, Cedar Grove.
Visitation will be Wednesday 6 to 8 p.m., November 20th at the funeral home in Cedar Grove.
Condolences may be sent to the family via www.cookefuneralhome.com
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove is serving the Coleman family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 19, 2019