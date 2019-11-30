|
|
A.C. CHAPMAN, 80, of Hurricane, went to his heavenly home on November 27, 2019.
He was the son of the late Arnold Chapman and Della Abstein. A.C. graduated from Nitro High School and from Marshall University with a Master's Degree in Business Administration. He had over 25 years experience in administration and marketing. A.C. helped manage the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center, the Holiday Inn and Convention Centre and the Palace Theater, all in Louisville, Ky.
He retired after 40 years and then was a substitute teacher for Kanawha and Putnam Counties, for 17 years.
Coach Chapman had a passion for the game of baseball. He served as the head coach for seven years at St. Albans High School, with an overall record of 149 wins and 48 losses. He was an active member of Forrest Burdette United Methodist Church.
Leaving those left behind to cherish his memories are the love of his life of 30 years, Kay Chapman, "Mamaw"; stepchildren, Leah Whitten, Barry (Lori) Whitten, and Deah (Rusty) Allen; grandchildren, Zack, Dakota, Cassi, Tori, and Maci; great-grandchildren, Colt and Harper; sisters, Abbie Carr and Anna Sullivan; and a host of family and friends.
A.C. loved to be a part of peoples lives and never met a stranger. He was very outgoing and always willing to help others. Kids always brought a smile to his face and he would go out of his way to make them feel special. He left a lasting impression to everyone that had the pleasure to know him.
He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and anyone who knew him.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday, December 1, at Forrest Burdette United Methodist Church. Friends may visit family at 6:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 30, 2019