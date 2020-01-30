|
|
Aug. 3, 1977 - Jan. 27, 2020
ADAM L. MICHAELSON, age 42, of Miami, W.Va., passed away Monday, January 27, 2020, at CAMC, after a long battle with juvenile diabetes.
He leaves behind his devoted wife, Kara, and much loved daughter, Samantha. Surviving are his mother and father, Melanie and Bob Michaelson; two siblings, Robert (Cherrie) Michaelson and Kari (John) McCormick; and his cherished niece and nephew, Lauren and Jared McCormick.
According to his wishes, there will be no memorial services.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 30, 2020