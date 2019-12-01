|
|
ADAM LEE DRENNEN, 35, of Summersville, died Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at his home.
He was the son of Audrey and Cynthia Lively Drennen of Summersville and was born at Charleston on July 24, 1984.
Surviving, in addition to his parents, son, Brayden Lee Drennen of Chipley, Florida; grandmother, Patricia Arthur of Cross Lanes; brother, Donnie (Crystal) Ennis of Cross Lanes; and sister, Amanda Jones of Drennen.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, December 3, at the Waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville, W.Va.
E-Condolences: waters [email protected]
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 1, 2019