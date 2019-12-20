|
|
ADAM PRESTON MARSHALL, 41, passed away at home following a massive coronary. He had been dealing with many severe health conditions in the last year. He came into our lives on July 23, 1978 two weeks early and left just as quickly.
Adam is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Daniel D. Lyons Sr., his paternal grandparents Fred C. Marshall and Eleanor (Hudson) Marshall. Favorite Aunt Victoria A. Lyons and cousin/best friend, Jonathon Kelli Lyons.
Surviving are his parents Terry Marshall and Pamela (Lyons) Marshall of Clendenin, WV; sister Amanda Dawn Marshall (Justin) of Mossy, WV and Tiffany (Kirby) Dutton (Tommy) and their daughter Caroline Rose Dutton all of Sissonville, WV; the love of his life and very best friend Heather Dawn Cavender-Turley; Son: Donavon Scott Cavender; Daughter: Dezera' Shay Braley all of Pinch/Charleston, WV; and his grandsons Ezekiel Elisha Braley and Gaberiel Elijah Braley of Charleston, WV. Also, many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. And his cousin/very best buddy Dana David Lyons of Clendenin, WV.
The visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m., Saturday December 21, 2019 at Matics Funeral Home Clendenin, WV. The funeral will immediately follow at the funeral home at 2 p.m. with Rev. Gary Marshall officiating. Burial will be at a later date at Koontz Cemetery Clendenin, WV. Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 20, 2019