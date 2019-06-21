ADAM NICHOLAS SWIM, 40, of Charleston, died suddenly and tragically on the night of Sunday, June 16, 2019, the victim of a violent crime.

Adam was a kind and likeable soul who radiated charm and always had a smile. He loved fishing, camping, and hanging out with friends and family. He would frequently start friendly conversations with complete strangers because he loved meeting new people.

Adam is survived by his brother, Eric Landfried (Kristen and Nathan), of North Walpole, N.H., and his sister, Sarah Swim (Tyler and Drew), of Kannapolis, N.C.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at Valley Christian Assembly, 1703 Bigley Avenue, Charleston, W.Va. All are welcome to come and remember Adam and celebrate his life.

You may also visit his Tribute page at Affordable CremationsofWV.com to share your memories of Adam with the family.

Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 21 to June 23, 2019