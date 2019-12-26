|
|
ADDIE BELLE JACKSON BROWN, of Craigsville, entered into rest on Sunday, December 22, 2019.
Addie was born April 3, 1931, in Erbacon, to Elvin and Georgie Bird Jackson.
She was proud to have retired from SMR Technologies of Fenwick, and also of her years of service with BF Goodrich of Richwood.
Addie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joseph Brown; brothers, Pearlie Jackson and Frank Jackson; and a sister, Nin Ward.
Addie is survived by her sons: Bob (Robin Smith) Campbell of Craigsville, Johnny (Karen) Campbell of Bradenton, Fla., Bill (Cathy) Tincher and Donnie (Regan and their son, Braxton) Tincher, all of Craigsville; daughters, Rosetta Redmon of Forest City, N.C., and Sheila (Joseph) Giovinazzo of Craigsville; and sister, Bonnie (Keith) Tincher of Bradenton, Fla. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, several great - grandchildren, many other family members and friends; and special friends, Fran McCoy and Margaret Hicks, both of Craigsville, with whom she shared many memories and good times.
Addie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She had a tremendous zest for life and a very outgoing and adventurous personality.
She loved her family very much and enjoyed her friends, family and neighbors who were there for her. She looked forward to visiting with everyone and kept in touch as often as possible. She was an exceptionally hard worker who took great pride in keeping a beautiful home for her children. She loved planting flowers and trees of all kinds. She was known for her green thumb and her joy in sharing flowers, seeds and gardening tips was unparalleled.
Anyone that knew her would tell you what glorious flowers she grew and of how many spectacular fruit and flowering trees she had around her home. She believed in being self-sufficient and she strived to be a good provider for her family. She believed in repaying all acts of kindness and special works because she knew that would help to teach the value of earning money for a job or deed well done.
She taught her children the value of hard work. She was very generous to help them in any way they might need. She had a grand sense of humor and a bit of an ornery streak that made everyone treasure her even more.
She loved to browse the flower and seed catalogs. She would take care to order a variety so that her garden remained colorful and fruitful throughout the year.
She enjoyed her life on the farm. She loved to look over the grounds and see the fruits of her labor. She always looked forward to spring when the Earth would awaken and erupt into cheerful blossoms.
She had a mind like a steel trap and she enjoyed keeping up with her family, friends and neighbors and talked to them often. She was the first person to call if you had family history or genealogy questions. She was also the one to call for planting advice. She was always happy to share her knowledge.
Funeral services for Addie will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 26, at Simons - Coleman Funeral Home in Richwood, W.Va., with Pastor Jamie Bodiford officiating. There will be visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Jackson Family Cemetery, Craigsville.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 26, 2019