ADREN DOLAN KELLEY, 100, of Fenwick, Nicholas County, died March 20, 2020, at the Summers County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hinton after a short illness.
Born January 14, 1920, in Richwood, he was the son of the late James Orville "Pop" and Louise Link Dean Kelley.
He previously worked for Ely-Thomas Lumber Co. of Fenwick, the U.S. Forestry Service, and as a truck driver. He was a farmer his entire life. He loved animals, tractors, and his family.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Esther Louise Bever Kelley, and granddaughter, Louise Kelley Guindi.
He is survived by sons: Oran Willis (Barbara) Kelley of Leivasy, Troy Robert (Glendine) Kelley of Nettie, Dorsey Lee (Linda) Kelley of Fenwick; daughter, Karen Harrison of Summersville; brother, Ancil (Rose) Kelley of Leroy; sister-in-law, Glenda (Harold) Bartol of Chicago, Ill.; 10 grandchildren, Bill, Cindy, Jim, Carlene, Suzanne, Albert, Philip, Janice, Melissa, and Aaron; three step grandchildren, Kathy, Kay, and John; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Graveside Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24, at Buckle Cemetery on Crupperneck Road, Craigsville.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a .
All arrangements were made by Simons - Coleman Funeral Home Inc., Richwood, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 22, 2020