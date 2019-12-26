|
|
AGNES FAY (JACKSON) MORTON, 71, of Campbell's Creek, went home to be with the Lord Friday, December 20, 2019, at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston.
Agnes was born in Charleston on March 15, 1948, a daughter of the late Donald Woodrow Jackson and Ruby Virginia Fridley Jackson Gatens. She was a 1965 graduate of DuPont High School. Agnes was a Christian and was a soul winner for the Lord. She was a member of the Big Bottom Missionary Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday School Teacher.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Patrick Morton; grandson, Jacob Keene; sister, Anna Siders; brothers, Don, William and Eddie Jackson.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Tina (Eric) Keene of Washington, PA; grandchildren, Zachary, Adam and Joshua Keene; brothers, Jerry Jackson of Charleston, Jimmy (Linda) Jackson of LePorte, IN, and Teddy (Deanna) Jackson of Charleston.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, at Big Bottom Missionary Baptist Church, Tad, with Pastor Fred Christian officiating. Burial will follow at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
A visitation with family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, December 27, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.
The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 26, 2019