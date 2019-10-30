|
|
AGNES MARIE SMITH, 96, of Maryland, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019.
She was retired from AT&T and was member of the First Baptist Church of Dunbar.
Agnes was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jack W. Smith.
She is survived by her sons, Jack W. Smith Jr. (Kathleen) and Randal A. Smith (Pamela); grandchildren, Michael M. Smith, Erin K. Baker (Greg), Randal A. Smith Jr. (Ellen), and Richard E. Smith; and one great-granddaughter.
A celebration of her life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, at the First Baptist Church of Dunbar, 311 16th Street, Dunbar, WV. 25064. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
Relatives and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, November 1, at Keller Funeral Home, 1236 Myers Ave., Dunbar, WV 25064.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 30, 2019