REV. ALAN LESLIE GRACE, 78, of Clendenin, WV passed away peacefully on November 15, 2019 at CAMC Memorial Hospital. Born October 2, 1941 in Millville, NJ, he was the son of the late Russell Grace and Elizabeth (Chambers) Grace. Alan devoted his life to serving his Lord and Savior through the Church of the Nazarene all over West Virginia.
In addition to his bride of 52 years, Bertha (Russell) Grace, Alan is survived by his daughter, Kimberly (Eric) Folk of Hollywood, MD; his son, Leslie (Chrissy) Grace of Clendenin, WV; and nine loving grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Norman Grace; and sister, Dorothy Murray.
A celebration of Alan's life will take place on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 2 p.m. at New Beginnings Church of the Nazarene, 105 Acree Lane, Pinch, WV. Rev. Larry Arbogast will be officiating, along with Dr. Mervin Smith. Online condolences can be sent to MaticsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 19, 2019