Alan Shane "Albi" Wood


1971 - 2019
Alan Shane "Albi" Wood Obituary

ALAN SHANE "ALBI" WOOD, 48, of Cedar Grove, passed away at Montgomery General Hospital on November 19, 2019.
He was born on May 3, 1971, and graduated from DuPont High School. He worked in the coal mines for many years, but most recently worked for the Town of Cedar Grove.
Alan was very outgoing and loved to help people. He would do anything for anyone. He loved four-wheeling, boating and being outdoors. He loved his family more than anything.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Junior and Doris Wyatt, and his father-in-law, Donald Easterday; grandmaw Wood.
He is survived by his loving wife, Krisene Easterday Wood, and his devoted daughter, Brittney Jett and her fiance, Alex Gordon. He is also survived by his mother, Diana (Bill) Meadows; father, Larry (Karen) Wood; brothers, Shawn (Shannon) Wood and Paul (Amanda) Wood; niece, Chelsea Wood and fiance, Jesse Stewart; Aunt Sue and her daughter, Stephanie Legg and family; his mother-in-law, Ann Easterday; step siblings, Donald (Mary) Bates and Tami (Brad) Shepherd; Aunt Cheri Edens; Uncle Gary Wood; his buddies, Rocky and Bailey; and a host of family and friends.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, November 24, with a memorial service to follow 3 to 4 p.m. at Cedar Grove Baptist Church.
Condolences may be sent to the family via www.cookefuneralhome.com.
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove, W.Va., is serving the Wood family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 22, 2019
