ALBERT FRANKLIN MINK (FRANK), 84, of Bentree, WV passed away Friday, January 24, 2020, at his home with family by his side. A quiet, kind and gentle man, Frank was born December 6, 1935, son of the late Albert W. and Myrtle Boyd Mink. Frank was a dedicated coal miner for 44 years, starting as a laborer and leaving as a superintendent before retiring as a rock truck driver. A handyman at heart, Frank would spend time working on cars, home remodeling and woodworking. His grandchildren brought him great joy and he loved spending time with family.
As a member of the First Baptist Church, Dixie, WV, Frank served as a deacon and trustee. A self-taught piano player, he provided inspirational music in the church for over 30 years.
Married October 17, 1957, Frank leaves behind the love of his life, his wife, Frances Tracy Mink. Also surviving are sons, Rick (Donna) Mink of Beaver Falls, PA and Roger Mink of Dixie, WV; three grandchildren, Kyle Mink of Industry, PA, Travis Mink of Pittsburgh, PA and Lindsay Mink of Beaver Falls, PA; brothers, Ron (Karen) Mink of Gallagher, WV, Steve (Annie) Mink of Summersville, WV; sisters, Carolyn Sue Goodson, of Ocala, FL, and Judy (Percy) Jarrell of Boomer, WV; several nieces, nephews and many friends.
Preceding Frank in death were brothers, Marvin C. Mink and John W. Mink and a sister, Nancy E. Pennybacker.
Frank provided great love, strength and guidance for family and friends, as well as strangers.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, January 30 at Pennington Smith Funeral Home, Gauley Bridge, with Minister Jeff Sevy officiating. Burial will follow in Restlawn Memory Gardens, Victor, WV.
Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 28, 2020