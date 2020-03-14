|
ALBERT HENRY "AL" MICHAELS JR., 70, of Fayetteville, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, after a long battle with Corticobasal Degeneration, a rare brain disease.
Born October 18, 1949, in Wheeling, he was the son of the late Albert H. Michaels Sr. and Minetta L. Minch Michaels.
Al graduated from Wheeling Jesuit College and Saint Joseph Preparatory Seminary School, where his friends knew him as "Albee." He earned a Master's Degree in Business and passionately served as a Healthcare Administrator for 34 years.
He was a United States Army veteran, a faithful member of the Catholic Church and a member of the International Rotary, receiving the Paul Harris Fellow Honor Award.
A brother, Robert "Bob" Michaels preceded him in death.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Rose Anne Gilbert Michaels; children, Erin Lakin (Mike), Carly Norosky, and Darlene Norosky; grandchildren, Miles Henry Lakin , Harper Lakin, Jackson Hartsuch, and Alexis Palmer; brothers, Charles Michaels and John Michaels; and his two beloved Cairn Terriers, Teddy and Scruffy.
Family members of "Mike" are often reminded by those who worked for and with him that he was admired and respected greatly, and never failed to treat others in the same regard.
He was well known for being the life of the crowd with a smile and laugh that could light up a room. Whether it be a board meeting or a family vacation, his talent for storytelling made his charisma shine through and through.
A gentle, kind, and fun spirit woven into a powerful, strong, businessman and leader are a distinctive set of qualities that undoubtedly set him apart from others. He was a deeply loving husband to his wife, Rose, and a remarkable father and grandfather.
Whether he was known to them as "Al," "Mike," or "Albee," his memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved him dearly.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church, with Father Soosai Arokiadass officiating. Burial will follow at Huse Memorial Park in Fayetteville.
Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneral home.com.
Arrangements were made by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 14, 2020