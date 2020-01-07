|
|
ALBERT MOORE, 78, of Charleston, died Saturday January 4, 2020 at CAMC General. He worked for Vealey Insurance as a building contractor and was member of the Loudendale Freewill Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vick and Rachel Moore; brothers, Denny Moore, Hershel Sowards; sisters, Ina Lee Garnes, Margo DeKnight.
Surviving, wife, Jean; son, Duane Moore; daughters, Shelia Kirkland, Barbara Moore; step-sisters, Jean Ann Medley, Kathy Lanham (John); sisters, Barbara McCutcheon (Chester), Mary Jo Parsons, Mena Stanley (Steve), Geraldine Moore (Roy), Orpha Weipper; 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren.
Service will be 1 p.m., Wednesday at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar, WV. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the mortuary. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to .
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 7, 2020