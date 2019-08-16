Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dodd Payne Hess Funeral Home
350 W MAPLE AVE
Fayetteville, WV 25840
(304) 574-1131
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Stanley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert "Levi" Stanley

Send Flowers
Albert "Levi" Stanley Obituary
ALBERT 'LEVI" STANLEY, 88, of Fayetteville, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Bowers Hospice House, Beckley. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, August 19, at Fayetteville First Church of God, Fayetteville. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, August 18, at Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville. Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home will be assisting the Stanley family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries