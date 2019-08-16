|
ALBERT 'LEVI" STANLEY, 88, of Fayetteville, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Bowers Hospice House, Beckley. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, August 19, at Fayetteville First Church of God, Fayetteville. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, August 18, at Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville. Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home will be assisting the Stanley family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019