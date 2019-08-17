Home

Keller Funeral Home - Dunbar
1236 Myers Avenue
Dunbar, WV 25064
(304) 768-1217
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Albert Theodore Quigley Jr.

ALBERT THEODORE QUIGLEY JR., 75, of Dunbar, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House West following a brief illness.
Albert was born on January 10, 1944, son of the late Albert T. Quigley Sr. and Helen (Sebok) Quigley of Charleston.
He went to Stonewall Jackson High School and then served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Yellowstone in the Mediterranean. Albert was known by many names: Jack, Junior, Henry, Honey and Dad, but friends, family and even strangers benefited from his generous nature and kind heart. He retired from Coyne Textile Services after 39 years of service.
Albert is survived by his wife of 53 years, Rose (Cantrell) Quigley; sons, Eric Todd Quigley of St. Albans, Marc Albert Quigley and wife Megan of Camden, South Carolina, and Jason Scott Quigley of South Charleston; grandchildren, Devin and Tanner Quigley of St. Albans, Lacy Rose, Coley and Cooper Quigley of Camden, South Carolina; brothers, Rev. Charles Quigley of Campbells Creek and Mike Quigley of Canyon Country, California; and sister, Janet Jarvis of Marmet.
The family would like to thank the staff of the 4th Floor of Thomas Hospital, Hubbard Hospice House West, Dr. John Lilly and the staff at Dunbar Medical Associates for their loving of care of Albert during his illness. We also thank Cheryl Perry, who accompanied "Henry" to numerous doctor visits, was always there to give him advice and show her love. He called her the daughter he never had.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 19, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, with Rev. Charles Quigley and Rev. Billy Roe officiating. Burial will follow in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 18, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Dunbar First Church of God, 1234 Payne Avenue, Dunbar, WV, 25064.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2019
