ALBERTA MAE HENDERSON, 82 of Bloomingrose died March 11, 2020 at home.
She retired from C & P Telephone Company Charleston after 35 years of service and was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a member of the Church of Christ Bloomingrose.
She was preceded in death by Parents: James W. and Edna E. Barker Midkiff; Brothers: George Edward, Harold and James Wesley Midkiff; Sister: Susan Vealey; Grandson: Wesley Maurice Henderson.
Surviving are Son: James Wayne (Wyvonda) Henderson of Bloomingrose; Grandchildren: David A. (India) Henderson of Peytona; Great Grandchildren: Luke and Lindsey Henderson; Sister: Lucille Jordan of Costa and Many Nieces and Nephews.
Funeral will be 1 p.m. Friday March 13, at The Church of Christ Bloomingrose. Burial will follow in Mechanics Cemetery, Bloomingrose. Friends may call 2 hours prior to the service at the Church. Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 12, 2020