Home

POWERED BY

Services
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Brookside Ministries
18419 Deepwater Mountain Road
Mt Carbon, WV
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Brookside Ministries
18419 Deepwater Mountain Road
Mt Carbon, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alberta Murray-Casey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alberta Murray-Casey


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alberta Murray-Casey Obituary

Mrs. ALBERTA MURRAY-CASEY, 62, of Montgomery, died Monday, October 14, 2019.
Alberta was born December 19, 1956, in St. Albans, N.Y., to Rev. Thomas R. Murray Sr. and the late Karolyn K. Murray.
Alberta attended Montgomery High School and was a member of the First Baptist Church, Montgomery, W.Va.
Alberta worked as a seamstress, a caterer and former project manager at the U.S. Department of Defense-assisting FEMA and the National Guard.
Alberta's ministry, A Guiding Light, assisted victims in finding shelter and safety.
Also preceding in death are her son, John; sister-in-law, Kimberly; brothers-in-law, George and Leonard; and nephew, Chad.
Alberta is also survived by her granddaughter, Jazmin; daughter-in-law, Irina; brothers: Bishop Calvin (Eletha), Marshall and Bishop Thomas (Arnise) Jr.; sisters, Tina (Jerome), Karolyn "Kathy" (Glenn) and Stacy (Min. Larry); the 8th Murray, Dionne "Dee Dee" and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends, Donald Johnson, Niecy Williams, Sally Bohanna and Eloise Canada.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, October 18, at Brookside Ministries, 18419 Deepwater Mountain Road, Mt Carbon. Burial will follow in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow. Friends may call one hour prior.
Email condolences to [email protected] linkmail.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Ritchie & Johnson Funeral Parlor, Beckley, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alberta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries