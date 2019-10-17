|
|
Mrs. ALBERTA MURRAY-CASEY, 62, of Montgomery, died Monday, October 14, 2019.
Alberta was born December 19, 1956, in St. Albans, N.Y., to Rev. Thomas R. Murray Sr. and the late Karolyn K. Murray.
Alberta attended Montgomery High School and was a member of the First Baptist Church, Montgomery, W.Va.
Alberta worked as a seamstress, a caterer and former project manager at the U.S. Department of Defense-assisting FEMA and the National Guard.
Alberta's ministry, A Guiding Light, assisted victims in finding shelter and safety.
Also preceding in death are her son, John; sister-in-law, Kimberly; brothers-in-law, George and Leonard; and nephew, Chad.
Alberta is also survived by her granddaughter, Jazmin; daughter-in-law, Irina; brothers: Bishop Calvin (Eletha), Marshall and Bishop Thomas (Arnise) Jr.; sisters, Tina (Jerome), Karolyn "Kathy" (Glenn) and Stacy (Min. Larry); the 8th Murray, Dionne "Dee Dee" and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends, Donald Johnson, Niecy Williams, Sally Bohanna and Eloise Canada.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, October 18, at Brookside Ministries, 18419 Deepwater Mountain Road, Mt Carbon. Burial will follow in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow. Friends may call one hour prior.
Email condolences to [email protected] linkmail.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Ritchie & Johnson Funeral Parlor, Beckley, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 17, 2019