ALEX BENJAMIN PERDUE, age 14, of Ashford, W.Va., left footprints on our hearts on Saturday, January 11, 2020.
Alex was born on June 2, 2005, at Women and Children Hospital in Charleston, W.Va., to parents Patrick Benjamin "Ben" and Dema Rae Perdue. Alex was known for his love of hunting and sports. Alex was always happy to help anyone and did so with a smile and a happy heart.
Alex is survived by his parents, Ben and Dema Perdue; his brother, Brady, and sister, Emma; his maternal grandparents, Mark and Sandra Graley; paternal grandparents, Samuel and Patricia Carol Perdue; aunt and uncle, Andy and Andrea Perdue; aunt and uncle, Melissa and Ricky Tyree; his uncle, Anthony Graley, and his fianc , Tabitha Barker; cousins, Karis Graley and Hunter Barker; a host of loving aunts, uncles and cousins; his best friend, Hayden Graley; and a very special hunting buddy, Drake Vanoy.
Service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, January 16, at Sherman High School, with Richard Harold officiating. Burial will follow in Holstein Cemetery, Dartmont, W.Va.
Visitation for family and friends will begin at noon, prior to the service.
Handley Funeral Home in Danville, W.Va., is assisting the family. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 15, 2020