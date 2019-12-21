Home

Alex Jackson "Jack" Cochran
ALEX JACKSON "JACK" COCHRAN, 91, of Webster Springs, passed away with his family around him on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Webster County Memorial Hospital. Jack was proud of his mountaineer family heritage and his close loving family. He was a friend and mentor to many and loved and respected by everyone he met. Jack had a smile for everyone and a heart of gold.
Born "over in the holler" on the generations old family farm near Jumping Branch on August 02, 1928, he was one of six children of Fred Emmett and Manerva Angeline Via Cochran. He located his family from Raleigh County to Webster County in 1959.
He was a mechanic and owned various service stations over the years as well as Jack's Trucking Company, which he operated for many years hauling coal, logs and lumber at Royal, Bergoo, Pickens and Bolair. The employees of Jack's Trucking were treated and thought of as part of Jack's family. There was nothing he could not repair.
Jack is survived by his loving wife "she is the best", Norma Lilly Cochran; children Chuck (Donna) Cochran, Judy (John) Holle, Jackie (Linda) Cochran, Kevin (Karen) Cochran, Kelly (Linda) Cochran, and "kid" Melvin Green; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and sisters Betty Wills and Pearl Campbell; and many other extended family and friends who will mourn his passing. Jack was proud to be a husband, brother, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Basil and Lacy, and sister Annabelle.
Friends may join the family for visitation on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home. Funeral Services to celebrate Jack's life will be held on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at the Funeral Home with Pastor Bennie Cowger officiating. Graveside Services will be held at 3 p.m. in Vest Cemetery, Jumping Branch with his nephew Pastor Larry Cochran officiating.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com.
Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Cochran family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 21, 2019
