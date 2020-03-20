|
ALEXIS ANN PROKLEVICH THORNHILL, 68, of Justice Addition, departed this life March 18, 2020, at Logan Regional Medical. A Celebration of Life is tentatively scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, May 2, at Nighbert Memorial United Methodist Church, Logan. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Nighbert Memorial UMC, 301 Cole St., Logan, WV 25601. Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services at Chapmanville, W.Va., are honored to serve the Thornhill and Proklevich family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 20, 2020