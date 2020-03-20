Home

Evans Funeral Home
334 Crawley Creek Rd
Chapmanville, WV 25508
304-855-3232
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Nighbert Memorial United Methodist Church
Logan, WV
Alexis Ann Proklevich Thornhill

Alexis Ann Proklevich Thornhill Obituary
ALEXIS ANN PROKLEVICH THORNHILL, 68, of Justice Addition, departed this life March 18, 2020, at Logan Regional Medical. A Celebration of Life is tentatively scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, May 2, at Nighbert Memorial United Methodist Church, Logan. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Nighbert Memorial UMC, 301 Cole St., Logan, WV 25601. Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services at Chapmanville, W.Va., are honored to serve the Thornhill and Proklevich family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 20, 2020
