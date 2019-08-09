|
|
ALEXIS CORMICAN, 20, of South Charleston, passed away August 1, 2019.
She was an employee of the Corridor G Subway / One Stop, and a Graduate of George Washington High School, Class of 2017.
Alexis was a member of VFW Post 5578 Madison Auxiliary and Volunteered as a Youth Counselor for the VFW Youth Camp. She had a love for animals, especially her dog, Ame.
Preceding her in death were her great-grandmother, Carol Garretson, and Aunt, Linda Cormican.
Surviving her are parents, Heather and Daniel Cormican Sr.; brothers, Daniel "DJ" Cormican Jr., Matthew Cormican and Gabriel Evans; sister, Victoria Cormican; grandparents, Martha and James Cormican Sr., and Pam and Paul Darring; nephew, Aiden Cormican; and several Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Friends, who are also left to mourn her passing.
Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, August 10, at Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, with Rev. Scott Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens, Low Gap.
Visitation with the family will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 9, also at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Kanawha Charleston Humane Association, 1248 Greenbrier Street, Charleston, WV 25311.
If you or anyone are having any thoughts of Suicide, please contact Prevent Suicide WV at 304-415-5787, for help or the National Hot Line, 1-800-273-8255.
The family will accept online condolences at cpj funeralhome.com.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Cormican Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019