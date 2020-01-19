|
|
Born on January 25, 1947, ALFRED G. KESSEL's body returned to nature on Friday, January 10, 2020, at age 72.
He started life in Charleston, W.Va. Then journeyed to Houston, Texas, where he met his wife, Maryanne Wickhem Kessel. They were married on a sailboat in Galveston Bay and he insisted they bring her parents on their honeymoon! They returned to her home state of Wisconsin, where he lived the remainder of his life, running his pool company, Legacy Pools.
He is survived by his wife; their son, Graham Kessel of Milwaukee, Wics.; his son, Chad Barthlow of Atlanta, Ga.; and his older brother, Tom Kessel of West Virginia.
His parents, Estel and Wanda Kessel of Charleston, W.Va., preceded him in death.
Al's irreverent love of life brought laughs and joy to anyone who met him. He would give the shirt off his back to those in need, but he never let life get him down. No day went by without a good joke, fun and his witty sarcasm. He loved his Jaguars, golf, Spotted Cow, Krunchers and Cherry Garcia ice cream! When you were loved by him, you knew it was unconditional. His easy smile was there until the end.
Services for Al will be held in Wisconsin.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Children's Hospital of Wisconsin Herma Heart Institute, Valentine Fund. He was proud to be part of the team that helps save kids' lives.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 19, 2020