ALICE ELLEN (BLESSING) MULLINS, age 93, passed peacefully from this life at Cedar Ridge Center on August 16, 2019.
Ellen was born in Charleston on August 7, 1926, to Nellie (Smith) and Fred E. Blessing. She was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School and worked for Statts Hospital before assuming the role of homemaker when she married her beloved husband, Archie, in 1952. Both were Christians and lifelong members of Emmanuel Baptist Church and were very active in church activities.
Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Fred L. Blessing, sister-in-law, Vivian, and her husband, Archie.
Ellen is survived by three nephews, John Blessing, and wife Carol of Fort Mill, South Carolina, Ron Blessing and wife Toni of Charleston, and Jerry Mullins and wife Karin of Concord, Virginia, great nephews Christopher Blessing, Andrew Blessing and wife Olivia and Stephen Blessing and wife Kristina.
In recent years, Ellen was confined to her home in Elk Forest, During this time she received excellent care from her loving caregivers, Tracy Cecil and Kelly Harper. The family appreciates their kindness and dedication to Ellen during these years. We also wish to recognize Hospice for their recent help to Ellen, and whose knowledge and caring efforts were very important in the last days of Ellen's life.
Funeral Services will be Noon, Wednesday August 21, at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home with the Rev. Al Mendez officiating. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to services, also at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Springhill Cemetery, Charleston.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice would be appreciated. Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W. Charleston, WV 25387 or www.hospicecarewv.org.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2019