Alice Faye (Cassell) Manley


1946 - 2019
Alice Faye (Cassell) Manley Obituary

ALICE FAYE (CASSELL) MANLEY, 72, of Campbells Creek, went home to be with the Lord August 15, 2019. The Lord received a faithful servant who exemplified a strong Christian woman.
She was born December 9, 1946, at Logan, West Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Earl W. Cassell and Hallie Faye Browning Cassell.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Thelma Cassell Marsh.
Alice is survived by Bob Manley, her husband of 54 years, and children, Bobby (Sheila) Manley, Bill (Tina) Manley, Alicia (Mike) Herald and JoAnn Fletcher. She is also survived by grandchildren Kasey (Greg) Withrow, Dusty Manley, Jessica Lynch, Stacy Lynch, Chad (Tiffany) Lynch, Logan Manley, Adam Manley, Tristan Manley, Samuel Herald, Brooke Herald and seven great-grandchildren. Her sisters include Frieda Smith, Mary Cassell, and Leslie Cassell. She also has many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
Alice was a member of the Spring Fork Missionary Baptist Church. She was a wonderful mother, neighbor and friend to many. Alice was a homemaker, avid reader and cake decorator who made wedding cakes for many throughout the years.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday, August 20, at Spring Fork Missionary Baptist Church, with Pastor Mike Long officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Pecks Mill at 2:30 p.m.
A visitation with family and friends will be held from 10 a.m. until service time on Tuesday.
The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, West Virginia, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2019
