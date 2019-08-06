Home

Keller Funeral Home - Dunbar
1236 Myers Avenue
Dunbar, WV 25064
(304) 768-1217
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Alice Gwen Osborne


1964 - 2019
Alice Gwen Osborne Obituary

ALICE GWEN OSBORNE, 55, of South Charleston, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 3, 2019.
She was born on January 9, 1964, in Charleston, to David and Corinda Taylor.
Gwen worked as a nurse at CAMC General for 28 years finishing, in the outpatient/rehab clinic.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Corinda Taylor.
She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Gerald Osborne; daughter, Anna Osborne of South Charleston; father; David Taylor of Dunbar; step-mother, Carol Taylor of Dunbar; brother, David Taylor Jr., (Melissa) of Fishers, IN; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 7, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, with Minister Donnie Chapman officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Friends may visit two hours prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2019
