ALICE GWENDOLYN FULKS (GWEN) FAWCETT
Gwen Fulks Fawcett, formerly of Charleston, WV, passed away on February 11, 2020 following a brief illness.
Gwen was born in KY on July 30, 1925 to Shade H. and Opal (Reed) Booth. Along with two sisters and two brothers, she spent her early years in Barboursville, WV. After moving with her family to Charleston, Gwen graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School and later entered nursing school at McMillan Hospital. Following graduation, she passed her license exam and became a Registered Nurse, spending most of her career working for Union Carbide as an occupational nurse in their onsite medical facility at Institute, West Virginia.
Gwen married Clayton R. Fulks, a WW II veteran and native West Virginian, in 1947 and together they reared three children: Linda, Jerry, and Betty Jo, all three of whom went on to marry and have families of their own, including seven grandchildren. She retired from Union Carbide around 1990 and continued to volunteer with Trinity Lutheran Church where she had attended with her husband, Clayton, before he passed away in 1982. Years after Clayton's passing, Gwen was blessed with matrimonial love a second time, this time to Earl P. Fawcett, a fellow member of Trinity Lutheran Church, and his daughters, Debbie and Sharon, their spouses, and children. Sadly, Earl died in 1993, at the age of 77, but he left Gwen with a legacy-blended family that both supported her and drew strength from her from that day forward.
Gwen's greatest passions were her love of God, family, and friends. She was ever mindful of events going on in the lives of her children and their children as well. School events, birthdays, sports, whatever the activity may have been, Gwen helped celebrate their successes and was there to provide comfort when needed otherwise.
She lived independently for several years, supported enthusiastically by her beloved Yorkshire Terriers who provided her with constant affection and entertainment. During this period, she cultivated her creative interests with knitting, crochet, macram , and quilting. Ultimately, she produced the most cherished wedding gifts in the family: custom designed hand-made quilts. Not only are they appreciated by their recipients, but they are certain to be handed down in the family for generations to come.
Gwen was preceded in death by her husbands, Clayton R. Fulks and Earl P. Fawcett, her daughters Linda Fulks Ruthers and Betty Jo Fulks Ocheltree, her Parents, Shade H. and Opal Reed Booth, and her siblings.
She is survived by her son, Jerry Fulks (Cindy), grandchildren Jamison Almand (Matt) and Dr. Clayton M. Fulks (Jenny); stepdaughters, Debbie Fawcett Albertson, grandchildren Chris, Jeff, and Ryan; and Sharon Fawcett Morgan, grandchildren Jana Morgan and Heather Bayne. She is also survived by her son in law, David Ruthers, grandchildren Christy Ruthers Black (Bill) and Bradley Ruthers. In addition, she is survived from her first marriage, to Clayton R. Fulks, by great-grandchildren, Wells, Mary Clayton and Hollace Almand; Jackson, Olivia, and Clayton Fulks; and grandchildren Samuel Schlossberg, Will and Olivia Black; Jason, Juston and Chuck Ocheltree.
The family has entrusted Kepner Funeral Home, Wheeling, WV with the arrangements. A celebration of Life is scheduled for 10:30 a.m., February 22, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Kanawha Boulevard, Charleston, WV. Pastor Randolf Richardson will officiate the ceremony. A reception will follow in the Fellowship Hall.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 19, 2020