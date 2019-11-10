Home

POWERED BY

Services
Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home
110 B ST
Saint Albans, WV 25177
(304) 727-4351
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
St. Albans, WV
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
St. Albans, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Higginbotham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Higginbotham


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice Higginbotham Obituary

ALICE HIGINBOTHAM, 90, of St. Albans, passed away November 7, 2019.
She was born May 5, 1929, in South Charleston, the daughter of Johnson and Mildred Shanklin Perry. In addition to her parent,s she was preceded in death by first husband, Hayden Poore; second husband, Robert "Bill" Higginbotham; sister, Phyllis McClung; brother, Dickie Roberts; grandson, Eddie Kyle; step son, Bill Jr.; and grandson, Robert.
She is survived by her daughters, Bobbie Rich and Betty Melton, both of Florida, Linda Grimmett (Gary) of St. Albans, Rita Armstrong (Bob) of Oklahoma; son, Thomas Poore (Jenny) of Florida; sister, Charlene Meier; brother, Lester Hensley (Judy); nine grandchildren, numerous great - grandchildren and great - great - grandchildren; and faithful feline companions, Bubba and Chloe.
Celebration of Alice's life will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 12, at First Baptist Church, St. Albans, with Pastor Joel Harpold officiating. Gathering of family and friends will be from 1 p.m. until time of service at the church.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www. casdorphandcurry.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -