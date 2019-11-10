|
ALICE HIGINBOTHAM, 90, of St. Albans, passed away November 7, 2019.
She was born May 5, 1929, in South Charleston, the daughter of Johnson and Mildred Shanklin Perry. In addition to her parent,s she was preceded in death by first husband, Hayden Poore; second husband, Robert "Bill" Higginbotham; sister, Phyllis McClung; brother, Dickie Roberts; grandson, Eddie Kyle; step son, Bill Jr.; and grandson, Robert.
She is survived by her daughters, Bobbie Rich and Betty Melton, both of Florida, Linda Grimmett (Gary) of St. Albans, Rita Armstrong (Bob) of Oklahoma; son, Thomas Poore (Jenny) of Florida; sister, Charlene Meier; brother, Lester Hensley (Judy); nine grandchildren, numerous great - grandchildren and great - great - grandchildren; and faithful feline companions, Bubba and Chloe.
Celebration of Alice's life will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 12, at First Baptist Church, St. Albans, with Pastor Joel Harpold officiating. Gathering of family and friends will be from 1 p.m. until time of service at the church.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www. casdorphandcurry.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 10, 2019