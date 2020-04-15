|
ALICE I. VERMILLION, 89, of Nitro, daughter of the late Charlie and Beulah Shamblin Mays, died Monday, April 13, 2020.
She was a homemaker most of her life, but later, after her husband of 27 years, John M. Vermillion, passed away, she went to work for Pat Butner Interiors of Charleston where she worked for many years as office manager. Her loving family and friends would describe her as gentle, kind and a selfless individual who always put others first. She was a loving and dedicated mother who dearly loved her family.
She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Sandra Vermillion, and a sister, Lois Mays.
Surviving, son, David Vermillion; daughter, Linda Vermillion; brother, Joe C. Mays of Wilmington, Del.; caregiver and special friend, Peggy Bryant, who was like a daughter to Alice.
She will be laid to rest beside her husband in the Glendale Cemetery, South Charleston. Because of the Coronavirus Pandemic, there will be no service at this time and a memorial service will be considered at a later date.
Alice was an extraordinary person who never liked to call attention to herself and will be sadly missed by her family and all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W, Charleston, WV 25387.
Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, W.Va., is handling the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 15, 2020