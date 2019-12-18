Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home
409 6Th Ave
Saint Albans, WV 25177
(304) 727-4325
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home
409 6Th Ave
Saint Albans, WV 25177
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home
409 6Th Ave
Saint Albans, WV 25177
View Map
Burial
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens
Cross Lanes, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Sypolt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Louise Sypolt


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice Louise Sypolt Obituary

ALICE LOUISE SYPOLT, 84, of St. Albans, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 13, 2019, at CAMC Memorial Division, Charleston.
Alice was born July 13, 1935, to the late Elben and Helen Nease. Alice was a loving wife, mother, cook, gardener and homemaker. She was very creative. She loved painting in oils or working crossword puzzles. Before her arthritis she would knit, sew, crotchet and even played the piano. She had worked as a cashier, a loan specialist, income tax preparer, and a bookkeeper at Center Hardware and radio station Joy101. She retired at Joy / Praise101 as the General Manager. She loved her church family at New Hope Baptist Church and teaching Sunday school to a group of youngsters.
She was a very positive, loving person with most always a smile on her face. She was loved dearly and will be remembered fondly by many and very much missed.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Ernest Wayne Sypolt of St. Albans; sons, Alan Sypolt (Jamie) of Eleanor, Karen Clark-Rawlings (Carl) of Winfield and Timothy Sypolt (Laura) of St. Albans; brothers, Bert Nease of Florida, Howard Nease (Nancy) of Rock Branch and Gary Nease of St. Albans; six grandchildren; 15 great - grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and many other extended family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, December 19, at Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans, with Pastor Duane DeFoe officiating.
Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
You may visit Alice's tribute page at bartlettnichols funeralhome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, W.Va., is honored to serve the Sypolt family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -