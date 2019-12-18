|
ALICE LOUISE SYPOLT, 84, of St. Albans, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 13, 2019, at CAMC Memorial Division, Charleston.
Alice was born July 13, 1935, to the late Elben and Helen Nease. Alice was a loving wife, mother, cook, gardener and homemaker. She was very creative. She loved painting in oils or working crossword puzzles. Before her arthritis she would knit, sew, crotchet and even played the piano. She had worked as a cashier, a loan specialist, income tax preparer, and a bookkeeper at Center Hardware and radio station Joy101. She retired at Joy / Praise101 as the General Manager. She loved her church family at New Hope Baptist Church and teaching Sunday school to a group of youngsters.
She was a very positive, loving person with most always a smile on her face. She was loved dearly and will be remembered fondly by many and very much missed.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Ernest Wayne Sypolt of St. Albans; sons, Alan Sypolt (Jamie) of Eleanor, Karen Clark-Rawlings (Carl) of Winfield and Timothy Sypolt (Laura) of St. Albans; brothers, Bert Nease of Florida, Howard Nease (Nancy) of Rock Branch and Gary Nease of St. Albans; six grandchildren; 15 great - grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and many other extended family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, December 19, at Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans, with Pastor Duane DeFoe officiating.
Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
You may visit Alice's tribute page at bartlettnichols funeralhome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 18, 2019