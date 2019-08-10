|
ALICE MAE SIGMON, 75, of Elkview, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019.
She was born in Boone County to the late Frank and Susie Lillian Williams.
Alice was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
Alice was a graduate of Elkview High School. She was a retired private home caregiver and enjoyed helping other families in need.
She was an amazing woman and loved her family. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Daniel Ray Jones; two sisters and two brothers,
Surviving to cherish her memory are her former husband, James K. Sigmon Sr. of Charleston; children, Phillip Jones of Elkview, Cynthia Ann (Bart) Berry of Roane County, James K. Sigmon Jr. of Elkview and Susie (Matthew) Snyder of Elkview; one sister, Mary Messer of Maryland; several grandchildren; great - grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins too numerous to mention.
Celebration of her Life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 11, at Barlow Bonsall
Funeral Home, Charleston. Burial will be held at a later date in Rob Jones Cemetery, Coopers Creek.
The family will receive family and friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlow bonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va., has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2019