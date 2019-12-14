|
ALICE MINERVA TRUMAN, 79, of Elkview, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House.
She was a housewife and caregiver for her brother and mother.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Gary Truman. She was also preceded in death by her father and mother, Noan and Macie Estep; and brother, Blaine Estep.
Left to cherish her memory are several cousins, and wonderful friends and neighbors.
Memorial graveside service at Gary and Alice Truman Cemetery, 2 p.m. Sunday, December 15.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Hubbard Hospice House.
Matics Funeral Home is serving the Truman family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 14, 2019