Home

POWERED BY

Services
Matics Funeral Home Inc
8539 Elk River Rd N
Clendenin, WV 25045
(304) 548-6611
Resources
More Obituaries for ALICE TRUMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALICE MINERVA TRUMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALICE MINERVA TRUMAN Obituary
ALICE MINERVA TRUMAN, 79, of Elkview, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House.
She was a housewife and caregiver for her brother and mother.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Gary Truman. She was also preceded in death by her father and mother, Noan and Macie Estep; and brother, Blaine Estep.
Left to cherish her memory are several cousins, and wonderful friends and neighbors.
Memorial graveside service at Gary and Alice Truman Cemetery, 2 p.m. Sunday, December 15.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Hubbard Hospice House.
Matics Funeral Home is serving the Truman family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALICE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -