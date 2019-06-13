|
ALICE PAULINE TIPTON, 76, of Glenville, departed this earthly life June 11, 2019, at Stonewall Jackson Memorial, Weston, following an extended illness. Service will be conducted at the Ellyson Mortuary Inc., 2 Vanhorn Drive, Glenville, W.Va., at 3 p.m. June 15. Following services, Alice's request for cremation will be honored. Friends and family will be received 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the mortuary. Ellyson Mortuary Inc. is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 13 to June 15, 2019
