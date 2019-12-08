|
ALICE STEELE HENSLEY CHURCH, of Sissonville, departed this life on December 5, 2019. She was born on July 5, 1936, near Charleston. She was 83 years old.
She was a 1955 graduate of Charleston High School and retired from the Kanawha County School Board. She was also a longtime member of Community Women's Club of Sissonville and attended Pocatalico Community Church. She was an avid reader, a crossword fan, poet, and greeting card recycler.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two husbands, Rudolph Hensley and Carl Church, as well as only sibling Josephine Steele.
She is survived by one daughter, Sheryl Hensley Smith (Stephen) of Bel Air, Md.; sons, Randy Hensley of West Columbia, W.Va., Jeffrey Hensley of Parkersburg and Ken Hensley of Clifton, Ohio. She also had seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10, at Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville, with Rev. Buddy Mairs and Rev. Stephen Smith officiating. Visitation will begin at noon until service time. Burial will be held at Floral Hills Garden of Memories.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 8, 2019