O'Dell Funeral Home - Fayette Pike
1301 Fayette Pike
Montgomery, WV 25136
304-442-2123
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Montgomery Memorial Park
London, WV
Alicia Ash Elkins


1971 - 2020
Alicia Ash Elkins Obituary
ALICIA ASH ELKINS, age 48, of Smithers, W.Va., died April 3, 2020.
She was born September 21, 1971, in Montgomery, W.Va., the daughter of Stanley Elkins of Smithers, W.Va., and the late Karen Dolan.
Surviving: Father, Stanley Elkins; brother, Chad Elkins and his wife Shannon, and their children Joshua, Brooklyn and Mason; and her companion, Bobby Yates, and his children Brandy Baldwin, Brooklyn and Korbin.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at Montgomery Memorial Park, London, W.Va., with Rev. Fred Christian officiating.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements where expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneral home.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 9, 2020
