ALICIA ELIZABETH (JEFFERS) TUCKER, 66, of Gallipolis, Ohio, passed away July 8, 2019, at Arbors Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Gallipolis, Ohio, following an extended illness. She will be remembered in a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Mason, at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 11. Visitation will be at Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, W.Va., Wednesday, July 10, 6 to 8 p.m. After mass, a meal will be provided at the St. Joseph's Hall to celebrate Alicia's life.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 10 to July 12, 2019