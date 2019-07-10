Home

Alicia Elizabeth Jeffers Tucker

Alicia Elizabeth Jeffers Tucker Obituary
ALICIA ELIZABETH (JEFFERS) TUCKER, 66, of Gallipolis, Ohio, passed away July 8, 2019, at Arbors Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Gallipolis, Ohio, following an extended illness. She will be remembered in a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Mason, at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 11. Visitation will be at Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, W.Va., Wednesday, July 10, 6 to 8 p.m. After mass, a meal will be provided at the St. Joseph's Hall to celebrate Alicia's life.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 10 to July 12, 2019
