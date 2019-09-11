|
|
ALLAN SNIDER, 73, of Charleston, devoted husband and loving father, passed away peacefully at home on September 7, 2019, with his wife of 31 years, Bonnie, at his side.
He was born on April 26, 1946, at Royal Hospital in the Bronx, N.Y. He was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Rose Finger Snider, and brother. Howard Snider.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; daughter, Rachael Leigh of Little Neck, N.Y; stepson. Aaron Jones (Jollie) of Charleston; and cousin. Helen Sirmons of Melbourne, Fla.
In his mid 20s, Allan was working on his Ph.D. in electrical engineering at the Polytechnical Institute of Brooklyn, N.Y., when he was diagnosed with cancer. After successful treatment, he changed his focus to medicine. He graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx, N.Y., and went on to a residency in anesthesia and fellowships in cardiothoracic, pediatric, and intensive care anesthesia.
Allan came to Charleston in 2000 and joined General Anesthesia Services. He worked primarily at CAMC General Hospital for the next 19 years. He served as Chief of the Department of Anesthesia from 2011 to 2012 and was also on various committees during his tenure at CAMC.
Allan and Bonnie loved to travel and visited every continent but Antarctica. Allan enjoyed politics and was always quick to provide discourse on the subject.
The family is grateful to Rabbi Victor Urecki who visited Allan weekly. We also wish to thank Kanawha Hospice Care, particularly Dr. Darrell Boggess; Michelle Shamblin, RN; Beth Plantz, Social Worker; and Jennifer Kennedy, Aide, for the excellent care and comfort that they provided.
Allan was immeasurably touched by the outpouring of love and concern from his colleagues during his brief illness.
In accordance with Allan's wishes, his body was cremated.
Visitation for family and friends will be at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home at 1 p.m. Sunday, September 15. A tribute service led by Rabbi Urecki will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Kanawha Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W, Charleston, WV 25387, or to CAMC Foundation for the formation of the Allan Snider Memorial Scholarship for the study of Nurse Anesthesia.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlow bonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 11, 2019