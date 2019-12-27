Home

Allen Ray Lanham

Allen Ray Lanham Obituary

ALLEN RAY LANHAM, of St. Albans, WV, died December 23, 2019, at home.
Allen was born September 27, 1963, at St. Frances Hospital, Charleston, WV, to Doyle R. Lanham and Flora Mae (Roach) Lanham. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Carlos and Maxine Roach, and paternal grandparents, Ivan and Violet Lanham.
He is survived by his mother, Flora Mae (Roach) Lanham of Dunbar, WV; his father, Doyle Ray Lanham (Karen) of Ripley, WV; brothers, Brian (Tammy) Lanham of Rocky Fork, Charleston, WV, Jason (Lisa) Lanham of Sod, WV, and Nathan (Autumn) Crum of Morgantown, WV; sisters, Beverly (Sam Hall) Casto of Goldtown, WV, Jill (Dan) Strangis of Venetia, PA, Jennifer Welling of Ripley, WV, Jacqui (Sean) Sikora of Morgantown, WV, and Rene (Zohar) Aviv of Avon, OH. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles and more friends than you can count.
He served in the U.S. Army in Germany 3rd Armor Division.
Allen was very active in Narcotics Anonymous as a mentor, friend, and leader. He helped many get their lives turned around, and changed forever. He had many friends and was loved by many.
Per his wishes, he will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at later date.
Tyler Mountain Funeral Home will be serving the family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 27, 2019
